PESHAWAR - The Peshawar Nanabi Association continues to befool Peshawar city administration by selling 158 gram naan for Rs15 while the administration had fixed weight for cooked bread at 190 grams.
When The Nation weighted a naan being sold at Rs15, the weight was recorded at 158 gram in Main Saddar Bazaar, where they are bold enough to sell the naan at an inflated price with low weight.
Earlier, before the strike of Nanbai Association, the tandoor owners were ready to sell 190 gram naan at Rs12 but the district administration jumped directly to Rs15 per naan which had further encouraged the association to lessen the weight proposed by the district administration.
Talking to The Nation, President of Peshawar Consumer Association Malak Ikram said that it was for the first time that price review committee was bypassed by the district administration and even the consumer association president was not invited to the meeting to fix suitable price for naan as 50 percent increase in the price of a naan with same weight is unjustified.
He said that this never happened while fixing the prices of naan but due to inexperienced officers in district administration the price had been increased to Rs15 instead of Rs12. The Nanbai Association expressed jubilation over the decision of increasing the price by 50 percent.
The flour mills owners have brought 19 percent increase in the prices of flour, while the Nanbai Association have brought 50 percent increase badly affecting the poor class of the society.
President of traders’ association who was also a member of the price review committee told The Nation that the price review committee was set aside by the assistant commissioner and unilaterally agreed with nanbais to fix the price of Rs15 for a naan.
The nanbai association had observed shutter down on July 11 and after single day strike the administration was forced to invite them for dialogue. Instead of giving the first option of Rs12 per naan, the administration directly jumped to the price of Rs15 for 190 gram cooked bread but still the association was not ready to ensure the proposed weight of 190 gram.