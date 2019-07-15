Share:

LAHORE - The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) announced the names of toppers in the Matriculation Annual Examination 2019 on Sunday.

BISE Chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Ismail announced the results at a press conference and greeted the outshining students. He said the prize-distribution ceremony would be held at Pearl Continental Hotel today (Monday). Punjab Higher Education Minister Raja Yasir Humayun will be the chief guest. Danish Athar of Crescent Model Higher Secondary School for Boys Shadman topped with 1092 of 1100 marks.

Securing 1090 marks, three students shared second position namely Anoosha Zakaria from Punjab Girls High School, Syed Hasan Abbas form Lahore Reliance Boys High School and M Affan Amir from American Lycestuff School for Boys and the third position was shared by two students with 1089 marks. They are Saba Iqbal from Divisional Public Girls Higher Secondary School Model Town and and Saira Hayat from Govt Model Girls High School Model Town.

In Science Group, Danish Athar with 1,092 marks clinched the first position followed by Syed Hasan Abbas and Muhammad Affan Amir. The duo got 1,090 marks. Third position in Sconce Group was secured by Muhammad Ghufran Baig of Qazi Grammars Boys High School in Qanchi, Ammar Nadeem of Ali Public Boys High School and Hassan Akbar of Government High School Shahkot Nanakana Sahib by scoring 1087 marks.

Science Group (Girls) positions: Anoosha Zakaria topped with 1,090 marks, followed by Saba Iqbal and Saira Hayat with 1089 marks and Kanwal Fatima, Arhama Shahid, and Eman Shafqat with 1088.

In Humanities Group (Boys), Usman Ifthikhar got first position scoring 988 marks, Mubashir Liaqat second with 982 marks.

On third position, Wahab Yusuf and Muhammad Abbas scoring 981 marks stood at third position.

In Humanities Group (Girls) Sehrish Afzal got first position scoring 1042 marks, Malaika from Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheeed Trust Model High School for Girls Siddique Pura got second position. Yasmeen Fozia from Govt Girls High School Salamat Pura with 1028 marks got third position in humanities group.