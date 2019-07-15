Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Engineer Daroo Khan Achakzai Sunday hailed the announcement of Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood for constructing state of the art Faisalabad Expo Center which would facilitate local investors to showcase their products for attracting maximum Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to promote trade and industry in Pakistan. Congratulating Chairman Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq, Daroo Khan said he was proud that FIEDMC under his leadership is playing constructive and dynamic role for attracting local and foreign direct investment in different projects initiated in Allama Iqbal Industrial City.