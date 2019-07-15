Share:

HAFIZABAD - Almost the entire district received heavy rain early Sunday morning which made the weather pleasant but created multiple problems for the citizens particularly housewives.

All the low-lying localities were submerged with knee deep water due to overflowing of open drains. The rainwater and sewage also gushed into the houses in several localities due to overflowing of open drains and mal-functioning of sewerage system in the city. The sewage and rainwater is still standing in different localities and the pedestrians have to wade through inches of muddy water to reach their homes or shops.

However, the rain was welcomed by the paddy growers who said that the much-awaited rain would be very beneficial to the paddy crops.

Meanwhile, citizens have called upon the municipal and district administration to take pity on the citizens and take prompt steps to ensure proper functioning of sewerage system as well as to desilt the open drains.