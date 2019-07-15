Share:

LAHORE - Lahore FC beat Kasur FC by 5-1 in a one-sided show at Fame Football Academy, Model Town on Sunday.

Lahore FC was dominating the match from the start when they scored in the second minute.

Kasur FC tried to make a comeback, when they scored in the second half but that proved their only goal as Lahore FC kept on scoring and won the match by 5-1.

Lahore FC will meet Nankana FC, who beat Sheikhupura FC 1-0. The goal scored in the start of the match proved the only difference between the two teams.

In the final match of Lahore division, the victorious teams, Lahore FC and Nankana FC, will face each other today (Monday). On the other side, Sialkot FC beat Hafizabad FC by 4-1 while Gujranwala FC beat Mandi Baha Uddin by 1-0. Today (Monday), Gujrat FC will face Narowal FC.