The first song from Mahira Khan and Bilal Ashraf’s movie Superstar, is out and has everyone going gaga.

The song is called ‘Bekeraan’ and is sung by the immensely talented Ali Sethi and Zeb Bangash. Both of them are Pakistan’s most celebrated singers. The duo has performed together many times.

Bekaraan translates to infinite, which probably symbolizes the ‘‘infinite love’’ between the couple. It has been penned down by Shakeel Sohail, whereas Azaan Sami Khan has composed it in an extremely artistic and euphonious manner. The melodious voices of Sethi and Bangash, complement it further.

The song brings into the limelight, and sets the tone of what is to be expected from the film. Shot in an extremely rich and classy set-up, it is a treat for the eyes too. The song performed at a softly lit set space which is decked with chandeliers and wall paintings, proves that the cinematography is also quite appealing. The soul-stirring vibes and the amazing chemistry between Ashraf and Khan, proves that they, without any doubt make the most charming and alluring on-screen couple.

The film has been produced under the banner of Momina and Duraid (M&D) Films and is directed by the famous Ehteshamuddin, who also directed Udaari and Sadqay Tumharay. The script has been written by Ali and Mustafa Afridi.

Superstar will be released on Eid-ul-Azha, 2019. Till then, stay tuned for more updates.