SWAT - The Divisional Administration of Malakand has decided to ensure implementation of all traffic rules and regulations including the use of helmet by motorcyclists in view of increasing number of traffic accidents on highways in different districts including Swat. It has been also decided to impound and forfeit tempered and unregistered vehicles soon after its recovery from roads as it had been termed main cause of these incidents.
It has been decided to launch comprehensive campaign against illegal motorcycles in district Swat from 20th July in the first phase. All the concerned departments have been given the task of making this drive a success story by jointly working round the clock.
Alarmingly, the increasing traffic incidents have been reported in Swat than other districts and hence it was decided to continue this campaign against violating motorcyclists till achievement of the desired results and goals and then to also extend it to other districts.
A meeting was held at Commissioner Secretariat Saidu Sharif with Commissioner Malakand Division Riaz Khan Mehsud in the chair. It was attended by the District Police Officer Syed Ashfaq Anwar, Secretary Regional Transport Authority Hamid Ali, Assistant Commissioner, Traffic Magistrate, Excise and Taxation Officer, Motor Vehicle Examiner and other concerned officers. Commissioner Malakand expressed concern over increasing traffic accidents on highways in Swat wherein the Chief Minister Mehmood Khan has also taken strong cognizance of it and directed for initiating concrete steps to control this disturbing situation. He said that these road accidents besides loss of precious human lives were also causing damage to tourism industry in the area that would not be allowed at any cost.
The meeting took stock of the root causes behind these accidents, reviewed the recommendations for its control and took a number of decisions in this regard. According to these decisions, the use of helmet by the motorcyclists was declared essential. It was decided that filling stations would not give petrol to any motorcyclist without helmet, whereas, security officials would be deputed to monitor the situation. Similarly, police and excise department would launch joint operation against the tempered and unregistered motorcycles.
Imposition of complete ban on riding motorcycles by the teenagers was also decided whereas FIRs would be registered against the violating teenagers as well as their parents. It was also decided to launch awareness campaign for this purpose. The Excise department was directed to accelerate the registration process and issue driving licenses to the applicants within 14-day period positively.
However, learning driving permits would also be acceptable for adult motorcyclists.
Earlier, the DPO Syed Ashfar Anwar and Secretary RTA Hamid Ali told the meeting that most of the traffic accidents occurred near thickly populated towns and bazaars on highways right from Landakay to Mingora and Chakhdara to Mingora. The meeting was told that the main reason of increase in number of motorcycles in Swat was its provision on easy instalments by the dealers and abundant availability of spare parts. It was further told that total 527 road accidents took place in Swat during last one year out of which 366 occurred till December last while the remaining 161 accidents took place in the previous six months. The accidents of motorcycles were prominent of these casualties. It was further told that 119 precious human lives lost and during these accidents including 79 till December and 40 in the next six months. Similarly, 795 people were severally injured in these accidents including 495 by December and remaining 300 in the next six months period, as was told to the meeting.
Mehsud while terming these facts and figures of road accidents in Swat as shocking and frightening directed for strict implementation on the decisions made in the meeting. He underlined the need of creating maximum public awareness for avoiding the traffic accidents as well as launching vigorous campaign by the concerned departments for this purpose.