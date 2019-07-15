Share:

Hearing of cases through video link was formally inaugurated at Supreme Court of Pakistan Quetta registry on Monday.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa heard cases through video link.

Talking on this occasion, the Chief Justice said that the initiative has been taken with the aim of the dispensation of justice to the deserving people of Balochistan and to save them from many hardships.

He also highly commended the NADRA authorities for facilitating the Apex Court in this regard.

He further said that the experience would certainly prove as a result-oriented and the people would also get rid of several difficulties.