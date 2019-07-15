Share:

SAHIWAL - Three students - two boys and a girl - jointly grabbed first position by securing 1088 marks in 2019 annual Matriculation examination held under the apices of Sahiwal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education. According to the results released here on Sunday, District Okara bagged first two positions while a girl from Sahiwal bagged the third position. The results were announced by Hafiz Muhammad Sharif, Chairman, Sahiwal BISE in his office here.

According to the result, Okara District Public School for Boys student Zakariya Khalid; Muhammad Irqam Aftab, a student of The Educator, Okara and Sahla Waqas, a student of The Farqaleet System of School, Okara got overall first position by begging 1088 marks each respectively. According to the results, Sara Umer of Divisional Public School, Chichawatni and Arooba Tayyab of Government Junior Model High School got 2nd and 3rd position by begging 1087 and 1986 marks respectively. In Boys science group, over all topper Zakariya Khalid and Muhammad Irqam Aftab secured first position while Muhammad Hashim Rizwan of District Public School & Inter College Sahiwal and Muhamamd Irtaza Farid of DPS Okara secured 2nd and 3rd position by begging 1085 and 1084 marks respectively.

In Science group (girls), Sahlaha Waqas and Sara Umer, of Divisional Public School and Arooba Tayyab of Govt Junior Model Girls High School got 1st, 2nd and 3rd position by begging 1088, 1087 and 1086 marks. In arts group (boys), Muhammad Shabaan, Muhammad Amin, and Saad Waqas secured 1st 2nd and 3rd position by begging 996, 980 and 967 respectively.

In same manner in girls arts group, Nida, Uzema Khalid and Kinza Yasmeen begged 1st 2nd and 3rdposition by begging 1025, 1015 and 1011 marks respectively. On the occasion, Sahiwal BISE Controller (Examinations) Dr Fida said that overall passing percentage of the annual exam result remained 72.70 percent. He informed that a total of 65,918 candidates submitted application among which 65,164 actually participated in the exam, of which 47,374 got succeeded in passing the annual matriculation examination 2019.