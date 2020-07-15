Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa interacted via video link with a 15-year-old boy, Ali Raza, who is fighting cancer for the last one year.

According to Pak Army’s media wing, Ali Raza had expressed desire to meet the Army Chief and join Pakistan Army. General Qamar Javed Bajwa appreciated his passion, inquired about his wellbeing, and prayed for his recovery, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Babar Iftikhar said in a tweet on Tuesday.

