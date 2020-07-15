Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday claimed that COVID-19 cases were on the decline in Punjab mainly owing to the government’s strategy of smart lockdown.

“The steps taken for overcoming coronavirus are proving useful and virus’s spread has decreased significantly due to smart lockdown”, he maintained in a statement.

The whole world has appreciated the strategy employed by Prime Minister Imran Khan to overcome this pandemic, he said, adding that the number of corona patients had been sufficiently decreased in Punjab. Similarly, he said, the number of recovered patients had also increased.

He, however, stressed the need for strict compliance of SOPs on the occasion of Eidul Azha to control further spread of this virus.

Also, the Chief Minister said that the holding of the NCOC meeting in Lahore had promoted the passion of national unity and this forum had also strengthened concord among federal and provincial governments. Usman Buzdar deplored that opposition left the COVID-19 affectees alone while engaging itself in point-scoring.

He said the present government had successfully frustrated the nefarious designs of those doing negative to advance their personal agenda.

RAJA RIAZ, MALIK AHSAN ULLAH TIWANA CALL ON CM

Members of the National Assembly Raja Riaz Ahmed and Malik Muhammad Ahsan Ullah Tiwana met with Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed various issues including problems of their respective constituencies.

The CM assured early resolution of their constituencies’ related problems and reiterated that MNAs were his companions as like the MPAs.

He noted that elected representatives had been consulted for development projects and early completion of ongoing schemes was the priority of the government. He maintained the PTI government was rectifying the misdeeds of the past as the country got deviated from its real destination due to wrong policies of former rulers.

“Animosity was shown by wasting national resources on exhibitory projects and the public problems were ignored”, he said. He added that the PTI government had focused on solving public problems and composite development was an important agenda of the government.

New Pakistan belongs to the common man, he asserted. He further said the government believed in performance and a new example had been set by introducing holistic reforms in different sectors.