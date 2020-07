Share:

LAhore - Chief Minister has taken notice of murder of a girl child in Butter Dogran, a suburban village of Sialkot and sought a report from RPO Gujranwala. He asserted that the killers will not escape from the grip of the law and the bereaved family will be provided justice at every cost. Moreover, the police have arrested accused Ahtisham alias Mani and Muhammad Faiz and started further investigation.