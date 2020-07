Share:

SUKKUR - Covid-19 claimed two more lives including the manager of a private bank while Sindh Bank Khairpur Branch was shut down after six staff members tested positive. According to officials,the manager of a private Bank Noor Muhammed Bhutto, husband of Dr. Zubeida Abbasi and brother-in-law of GDA MPA Nusrat Sehar Abbasi, was fighting against Covid-19 for the past 20 days but died in the Abdul Qadir Shah Institute of Medical Science (GIMS), Khairpur on Saturday night.