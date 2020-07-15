Share:

MARDAN - Four people were tested positive for COVID-19 in Mardan district during last 24 hours taking the total number of confirmed Corona patients to 1,181 while 60 persons died so far, according to the statistics issued by Additional Deputy Com­missioner (ADC) office on Tuesday.

According to the statistics so far 5,367 tests have been conducted in the district. Test re­port of 4,148 people was negative while the report of 38 suspected patients was still awaited. So far, 1,037 suspected patients were recovered while 20 were at different iso­lation centers.

Meanwhile on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), the administration con­tinued crackdown against the shopkeepers in the district, a press statement issued here said.