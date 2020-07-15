MARDAN - Four people were tested positive for COVID-19 in Mardan district during last 24 hours taking the total number of confirmed Corona patients to 1,181 while 60 persons died so far, according to the statistics issued by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) office on Tuesday.
According to the statistics so far 5,367 tests have been conducted in the district. Test report of 4,148 people was negative while the report of 38 suspected patients was still awaited. So far, 1,037 suspected patients were recovered while 20 were at different isolation centers.
Meanwhile on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), the administration continued crackdown against the shopkeepers in the district, a press statement issued here said.