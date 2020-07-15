Share:

PESHAWAR - Peshawar High Court (PHC) has asked the federal and KP governments to submit comments in the Judicial Commission report related to the 2006 killing of Hayatullah, a journalist who used to work with daily The Nation from North Waziristan.

A two-member bench of Peshawar High Court com­prising Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Nasir Meh­fuz sought comments from the government within 20 days. The court heard a writ petition filed by Hayat­ullah Shaheed’s brother regarding making public the judicial commission report related to Hayatullah kid­napping and then killing by unknown people.

On behalf of the petitioner, Advocate Tariq Afghan told the court that under section 15 of Pakistan In­quiry Commission 2017, the government was bound to publish and make the public inquiry report re­garding the death of Hayatullah.