PESHAWAR - Peshawar High Court (PHC) has asked the federal and KP governments to submit comments in the Judicial Commission report related to the 2006 killing of Hayatullah, a journalist who used to work with daily The Nation from North Waziristan.
A two-member bench of Peshawar High Court comprising Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Nasir Mehfuz sought comments from the government within 20 days. The court heard a writ petition filed by Hayatullah Shaheed’s brother regarding making public the judicial commission report related to Hayatullah kidnapping and then killing by unknown people.
On behalf of the petitioner, Advocate Tariq Afghan told the court that under section 15 of Pakistan Inquiry Commission 2017, the government was bound to publish and make the public inquiry report regarding the death of Hayatullah.