Islamabad - Secretary Information Pakistan Peoples’ Party, Dr. Nafisa Shah has strongly condemned Taliban leader Ehsanullah Ehsan for threatening Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in a tweet. Dr. Nafisa Shah while condemning the tweet questioned on whose agenda was this international terrorist released? She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmed Shah have played the role of facilitator for Ehsanullah Ehsan, who fled the country from captivity. Nafisa Shah said that PPP was not frightened by the threat of Ehsanullah Ehsan, the prayers of the people are with Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the people will themselves protect Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. “The nation knows that there is a brotherly relation between PM Imran Khan and terrorists,” she concluded.