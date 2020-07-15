Share:

Islamabad - PPP senior leader and Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator A. Rehman Malik on Tuesday moved the Senate on media reports regarding the proposed plan of the government to curtail the retirement age of the government employees from 60 to 55. In this regard, he submitted a question and a calling attention notice in the Senate Secretariat.

Rehman Malik asked the government to inform the Senate whether it is a fact that the government plans to reduce the retirement age of government servants from 60 to 55 and to stop the monthly pension of retired government servants. If so, what are the details of the proposed plan and what are its justifications?

He asked the reason for creating unrest amongst government employees when they were already under pressure from the price hikes and COVID-19.

The Senator also moved a calling attention notice in the Senate, wherein he has invited the attention of the Minister for Finance towards the proposed plan.

He said that if these reports are true they will prove to be a bombshell for already crushed government servants.

He has advised the government to refrain from making such undesirable moves. He added that in case such a cruel step against government employees is taken, PPP will be the first to initiate a campaign against it.

He said that Pakistan Peoples’ Party has always protected the rights of government employees and will not tolerate any move to stop the pension of government servants. He has assured government employees that PPP stands with them for their rights and will not let it happen.