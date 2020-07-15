Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi yesterday announced he had recovered from coronavirus and was discharged from the hospital. In a statement, Qureshi said he was back home and “feeling much better.” The FM expressed his gratitude to all those who had prayed and conveyed their well-wishes and messages for his early recovery. Last week, Pakistan had denounced “mischievous” attempts to change the Wikipedia page of FM Qureshi to make a fake announcement about his death. The Foreign Ministry posted the screenshot of the edited version of Qureshi’s page reading that he died on July 4. On July 3, Qureshi had tested positive for coronavirus and had quarantined himself at his home. “I felt a slight fever and immediately quarantined myself at home. I have now tested positive for COVID-19. By the grace of Allah, I feel strong and energetic. I will continue to carry on my duties from home. Please keep me in your prayers,” he had tweeted.