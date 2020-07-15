KARACHI - Spokesperson for Sindh Government and Advisor to CM Sindh for Law, Environment & Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab while reacting to the statement of Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, said on Tuesday that some people tred unsuccessfully to increase their short stature by making statements against PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and Fayyaz also spoke nonsense of this hobby.
He said that Fayyaz-ul-Hassan might not know that his leaders had been appreciative of the policies of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and only by following the policy of Shaheed Bhutto, Pakistan could be made a developed country.