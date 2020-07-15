Share:

KARACHI - Spokesperson for Sindh Government and Advisor to CM Sindh for Law, Envi­ronment & Coastal Devel­opment Barrister Murtaza Wahab while reacting to the statement of Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, said on Tuesday that some people tred unsuccessfully to in­crease their short stature by making statements against PPP chairman Bi­lawal Bhutto Zardari, and Fayyaz also spoke non­sense of this hobby.

He said that Fayyaz-ul-Hassan might not know that his leaders had been appreciative of the policies of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and only by follow­ing the policy of Shaheed Bhutto, Pakistan could be made a developed country.