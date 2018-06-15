Share:

LOS ANGELES:- American model Gigi Hadid achieved the highest rate of social media interaction at the CFDA award show. Gigi Hadid achieved the best social media interaction at the CFDA Fashion Awards. The 23-year-old model - who wore a multi-coloured Versace jumpsuit to the glitzy event in New York - earned the top three highest rates of interaction for her Instagram posts, according to Launchmetrics. The American star turned heads in the vibrant ensemble and her top social media posts generated 1.4 million, 1.2 million and 835,000 in engagement, respectively.–CM