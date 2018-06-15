Share:

Rawalpindi - In order to ensure the safety of the passengers and to facilitate the tourists, the City Traffic Police (CTP) has banned the entry of heavy vehicles, buses and young motorcyclists involved in one-wheeling and other stunts in the hill station.

According to City Police Officer, (CTO), Bilal Iftikhar, during Eid days, a total of 46 Junior Wardens, 419 Warden Officers, 26 Inspectors and seven DSPs would control the traffic flow at the hill station and facilitate the commuters and the visitors.

He said that as per traffic plan, the entry of heavy traffic would be banned in Murree from 8am to 12am in order to avoid traffic mess.