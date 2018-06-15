Share:

Lahore - It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to state that Mikaal Zulfiqar is one of the most talented artistes of Pakistani entertainment industry. From modeling to acting to TV commercials, this good looking lad has done it all.

Today, Mikaal is one of the highest paid actors. From doing serious roles in dramas like Mein Sitara and Shehr-e-Zaat to showing great comic timing in Ufone commercials, Mikaal has shown his talent in each role.

This Eidul Fitr Mikaal will be seen on the silver screen once again in the mega budget romantic comedy Na Band Na Baraati. So, today we just decided to take a trip down the memory lane and focus on the achievements of this magnificent star.

It was his good looks that first caught attention of the team of Abrarul Haq who cast him in the singer’s music video for Sanu Tere Naal Pyar Ho Gya. After that Mikaal Zulfiqar never looked back. He went on to feature in multiple music videos of many famous artistes. After featuring in a number of music videos, posing for various brands and walking the ramp for all the movers and shakers of the modeling world, Mikaal Zulfiqar established his name as a bankable and reputable model.

In 2007, Mikaal Zulfiqar decided to enter into the acting world and made his movie debut with the Pakistani movie, The Godfather which was a big hit upon its release. Before Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Saba Qamar or Ali Zafar, it was Mikaal who went on to work in Bollywood. In late 2007 to early 2008, he made his Bollywood debut with the movie ‘Shoot on Sight’ which was an English language film made under collaboration between the cinemas of India and United Kingdom. Zulfiqar featured in the movie along with some big names like Naseeruddin Shah, Om Pori, Sadie Frost, and Brian Cox. In 2015, he played an important role in the super hit Akshay Kumar movie ‘Baby’.

Mikaal’s TV career started in 2009 with the hit Pakistani drama Saiqa. Then he went on to play lead role in hit plays like Pani Jaisa Piyar, Kuch Pyar Ka Pagalpan, Jal Pari, Shehr-e-Zaat, Talafi, Saat Pardon Mein, Mirat Ul Uroos, Sangat and Sang-e-Mar Mar. He won the Hum Best Actor Award for Muhabat Subh Ka Sitara Hai, Mein Sitara and Diyar-e-Dil in 2015 and 2016 respectively. In 2017; he was highly appreciated for his role in the hit drama Alif Allah Aur Insaan. Now there are whispers in the industry that Mikaal will become the first Pakistani actor to feature in a Hollywood movie and we seriously can’t wait for that to happen.

Early this year in March 2018, his performance was immensely appreciated in the hit drama Akhri Station and he had a special appearance in the hit movie Cake.

Now he is gearing up for his Eid release which is the rom-com Na Band Na Baraati. Zulfiqar plays the lead role in the movie opposite newcomer Nayab Khan. The movie’s plot revolves around a typical Pakistani family living in Toronto.

It has been heard that the movie is all set to rock the Pakistani entertainment box office collections and give tough timing to other Eid releases.

“It’s a story of a family and I’m playing the role of the elder brother who always keeps on solving the problems of his younger brother. It is a comedy film and people are going to enjoy every moment of it. The film has been shot in Canada with new cast,” Mikaal said while talking to The Nation.

About working with young directors, he says, “For an actor like me, it gives me a great deal of professional satisfaction to work with them. The cast was friendly and it was fun working with them.”

“I would love to play the biopic of Shahid Afridi because I love cricket and he is an amazing personality,” he said.

About upcoming projects, Mikaal said, “I have two more films coming up. One in October and the other one will be released most probably next year.”

Na Band Na Baraati is directed by Pakistani actor/director Mahmood Akhtar and produced by Zain Farooqi. Famous Indian writer Harish Kumar Patel has written the script of the movie. The movie also stars newcomer Shayan Khan, Komal Farooqi, Atiqa Odho, Ali Kazmi and Qavi Khan in key roles.