ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Thursday condemned the assassination of noted Kashmiri journalist Shujaat Bukhari in Srinagar and said there can be no justification for anyone to commit such brutality.

“We have learned with deep shock and sadness about the assassination of noted Kashmiri journalist Shujaat Bukhari by unknown gunmen outside his office in Srinagar around Iftar time today,” a foreign office statement issued here said. “He was known for carrying out his professional responsibilities with courage and conviction. There can be no justification for anyone to commit such brutality, which cannot be condemned enough,” it added. “As we pray for Shujaat Bukhari's soul to rest in eternal peace, our profound thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time. May the Almighty Allah grant them the strength and fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. Ameen!,” the statement maintained.