LAHORE - The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Thursday sealed five drug addiction treatment and rehabilitation centres and issued show-cause notices to another three.

According to details, the PHC teams had conducted raids on 15 treatment centres in Lahore. They closed down Lahore Psychiatric Centre for not having required human resource and facilities, that is, psychiatrists, doctors, para-medical staff, and the emergency cover, while the living and food facilities were also bad. The Nida Clinic was also sealed because of the poor HR and record keeping of the patients. Likewise, Blessing Psychiatry Centre, Umeed Clinic and Rehab Centre and Exclusive Management for Addiction of Alcohol & Narcotics (EMAAN) Clinic were also closed down. Moreover, Silver Lining Addiction Centre, Islamic Addiction Treatment Centre and Shaaf Clinic were served show-cause notices. They had been ordered not to admit more patients, and directed to discharge the under-treatment ones within 24 hours. It is pertinent to mention that during the last five days, the PHC had taken action on 46 addiction treatment centres, sealed 15 and served show-cause notices on 22 entities.

On the other hand, the Commission had sealed 42 quacks businesses in Lahore, Kasur and Sheikhupura, where respectively 17, 14 and 11 outlets were closed down. In Lahore, A-Noor Inqalabi Dawakhana, Wahab Clinic, Al-Hussain Clinic, Anwar Clinic, Sadaqat Clinic, Shahzad Clinic, Khurram Clinic, Liaqat Clinic, Abdul Ghafoor Hadi Jorr, Afzal Clinic, Tahir Harmonic Clinical Lab, Irfan Clinic, Siddique Clinic and Maqsood Clinic. As per the data, out of the 141 visited quacks’ centres, 39 practitioners had closed their quackery outlets.

The Commission on Wednesday sealed an illegal drug addiction treatment and rehabilitation centre and issued show-cause notices to another seven.

The PHC teams had conducted raids on eight treatment centres in Lahore, Kharian, Gujranwala and Sialkot. They closed down Idara-Tark-e-Manshiaat in Kharian after examining, evacuating and handing over 52 patients to their relatives. The centre did not have registration of the PHC, requisite human resource, that is, psychiatrists, doctors, para-medical staff and the emergency cover. The patients were crammed into dirty rooms, and were not provided even basic facilities. Moreover, seven centres were issued show-cause notices. In Sialkot, AAS Rehabilitation Centre, MA Jinnah Foundation New Life Rehabilitation Centre, Pyari Behtar Zindagi Centre, Manzal-e-Nu Hospital and Alnoor Hospital, and Mian Afzal Trust Hospital Gujranwala were stopped from taking new admissions, and directed to discharge the under-treatment patients. The Neuropsychiatric Awareness and Rehabilitation Institute (NARI) Lahore was also served show-cause notice.

Besides this, the Commission had sealed another 33 quacks’ outlets in Lahore, Kasur and Sheikhupura. Out of these, 14 centres were closed down in the city, 11 in Sheikhupura, and eight in Kasur. In Lahore, City Poly Clinic, Wazeer Clinic, Jamshaid Clinic, Mitho Clinic, Sabir Clinic, Waris Clinic, Shahbaz Clinic, Ali Medical Store, Sakeena Memorial Clinic, Al-Saif Clinic, Al-Shifa Clinic, Aslam Clinic and BJS Clinic were sealed. As per the data, out of the 139 visited centres, 39 had closed their quackery outlets.