BISHKEK - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday said that Pakistan would import 1000 megawatt electricity from Kyrgyzstan by 2021 to overcome power shortage in summer season.

Talking to media here, Foreign Minister said during the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan talks with the Kyrgyz President were also held on early completion of the CASA-1000 project, which would start from Kyrgyzstan and reach Afghanistan through Tajikistan and onward to Pakistan.

He said during the two-day visit, Pakistan signed three agreements to promote education, health and cultural activities among the member states during meetings of head of states.

Qureshi said the Prime Minister during his ‘informal discussion’ with Russian President Viladimir Putin at sidelines of the SCO summit also discussed resolution of Kashmir dispute between Pakistan and India. The Prime Minister, he said, had also a bilateral meeting with President of Belarus where both the leadership were agreed to intensify bilateral cooperation in agriculture, industry and technology.

The Foreign Minister said that different changes were taking place in the world but unfortunately global uncertainty was rising. He said the Council of Heads of State is the highest forum of SCO which provided an opportunity for peace, stability and regional connectivity.

INP adds: Earlier Qureshi said that if India is not ready to hold negotiations then Pakistan will also not force it. He said that Pakistan will not go behind New Delhi government if the Indian authorities avoid talks.

Qureshi also urged the Pakistani community to play its due role to highlight soft image of the country.

About 2600 Pakistani students are studying in Kyrgyzstan and they are roaming Ambassadors of their country and they should play a proactive role in promoting Pakistan’s strength, he added.

The Foreign Minister said that unfortunately, trade cooperation with Central Asian States cannot be materialised without having proper and easy connectivity. He opined that chances of trade through land route will be multiplied if there is peace and stability in Afghanistan.