Lahore - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday snubbed the Punjab government over its failure in making the final decision regarding the fate of over 56 public sector companies.

Justice Shahid Karim also told the law officer representing the government to also decide the most notorious Punjab Saaf Pani Company’s future. He ordered the government to present an absolute and final report regarding the fate of these public sector companies within 3 weeks.

The review committee of the provincial cabinet has been discussing about the future of 20 of 56 companies whether these firms will continue working or not, the court was told.

During the hearing, the court was informed that Ravi Zone Development Company and In-land Water Transport company, Faisalabad Environment Management Compny and Quaid-i-Azam Hydropower Company have been closed.

The review committee had been constituted under the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, the assistant advocate general told the court. The committee has held some meetings but could not reach a final decision, he said. The law officer sought time for the submission of report on the final decision in this regard.

In the last hearing, a report had been submitted before the court on the issue, he said.

As per the report, 16 out of 56 companies have been closed.

In presence of local governments, the establishment of public sector companies is against the law, the petitioner said.