KARACHI - Lauding the PPP-led Sindh government’s decision to earmark a Rs1 billion fund for the welfare of HIV affected patients, party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said all other provinces must follow its lead.

In a tweet, he regretted that the media has only focused on one city in Sindh even though 300 children were reportedly tested positive in Turbat, Balochistan and 2,800 cases surfaced in just five districts of Punjab.

“This is a national issue. End the stigma. Save lives. #HIV,” he said. Mr Bhutto-Zardari’s tweet came in response to a tweet by Advisor to chief minister Sindh for information, law and anticorruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab who announced that the Sindh cabinet has approved “Rs 1 Billion for the Endowment Fund being created for the welfare and well being of HIV affected patients.”