Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Faryal Talpur was handed over to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on nine-day physical remand in a case related to fake bank accounts case.

On Friday, the accountability watchdog arrested Talpur after her brother former president and PPPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari was arrested by the anti-graft body earlier this week.

Talpur in an informal conversation with journalists said everyone knew these were political arrests.

On Monday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) rejected the two leaders' bail plea in connection to a high-profile case of money laundering allegedly through fake banks accounts.

In its orders, the IHC allowed the NAB to arrest Zardari and Talpur, both of whom now have the option to appeal the order in the Supreme Court.

The NAB is investigating four cases where the former president and his sister are the prime accused.

The cases pertain to transactions worth hundreds of millions of rupees to the two leaders' private companies, allegedly, through fake bank accounts.

According to sources, an arrest warrant signed for Talpur by NAB Chairman Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal was handed to NAB Rawalpindi, following which NAB Rawalpindi constituted a team to arrest the PPP leader.

Officials have not shifted Talpur to their offices but will keep her under custody at her Islamabad residence, which has been declared a sub-jail for this purpose.