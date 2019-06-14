Share:

Hollywood-George Clooney has revealed he’s given up riding motorbikes, after a nasty accident led to being banned by wife Amal.

Speaking on Friday’s This Morning, the actor, 58, admitted he planned to carry on riding the bikes until a friend - who was also involved in the accident - decided to give up riding them.

George was hit head-on by a car as he rode a scooter in Italy during filming for the miniseries Catch-22, and was lucky to walk away without a single broken bone.

George told Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford: “I was very lucky to pull out of that one, that officially got me off of motorbikes after 40 years.

“There was one of those conversations, we were coming back from the hospital and [Amal] said ‘’that’s it,’’ and I thought maybe I can get around this. “But my buddy who was in the accident said to me ‘’yeah I’m off.’’ Then I was ganged up on.”

Grant Heslov, Executive Producer on Catch-22 added: “That morning was bad. Much worse than I think the press understood. He was behind me and we came up over a hill and I saw a guy who was going to turn and we locked eyes and then he went...

Last year on July 10, George suffered the collision during filming for Catch-22, when he was riding his scooter down the road. Around 8:15am, a car travelling in the opposite direction merged into his lane to make a left turn. Without enough notice, the legendary actor crashed head-on into the car.

Security footage captured the accident and showed him flying into the air after colliding, before crashing down to the ground in a heap.

According to La Nuova, George was taken to John Paul II hospital, where he was given an MRI scan after complaining of a ‘slight trauma to the pelvis and bruises to one leg and an arm.’

Amal (née Alamuddin), 41, rushed to the hospital, though she left with her husband shortly afterward when he got the all clear from his doctors.

George had previously revealed that he was forbidden from riding again following the accident, saying at a panel last month: ‘I’m not allowed to ride motorcycles. I got into a really bad accident. I hit a guy at 70 miles an hour on my bike. Got launched. And so that’s — I’m off of bikes.’

The star is set to appear in the long-awaited adaptation of Catch-22 on Channel 4, and went onto say he originally turned down the role, due to the original book’s long-running legacy.

‘When they first asked the answer is no, if you google it it’s one of the most iconic novels in American history. I knew it was a lose -lose situation. But if you find a good script and you just run after it,’ George explained.

The star appeared on This Morning with co-star Christopher Abbott, who takes on the lead role of John Yossarian in the drama.

George first became engaged to Amal on April 28, 2014, and the couple wed in September of that year.

Amal gave birth to twins Ella and Alexander, two, in June 2017.