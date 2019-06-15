GOVERNANCE

e-Paper
Today's Paper
EDITOR'S PICKS
Featured
Newspaper Picks
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Letters
NEWS
Latest
Headlines
Top Stories
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
MULTIMEDIA
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
BLOGS
Blogs
Write for Us
NAWAIWAQT GROUP
News Paper & TV Channel
Roznama Nawaiwaqt
Waqt News TV
Magazines
Sunday Magazine
Family Magazine
Nidai Millat
Mahnama Phool
Saturday | June 15, 2019
e-Paper
Today's Paper
EDITOR'S PICKS
Featured
Newspaper Picks
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Letters
NEWS
Latest
Headlines
Top Stories
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
MULTIMEDIA
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
BLOGS
Blogs
Write for Us
Connect with us
Facebook
Twitter
Google Plus
RSS
Youtube
Follow @the_nation
Latest
9:48 PM | June 15, 2019
Netherlands tie 1-1 with Cameroon at break in Women's World Cup
9:42 PM | June 15, 2019
Qureshi departs for London to meet counterpart among other dignitaries
8:05 PM | June 15, 2019
Xi urges joint efforts to open up new prospects for Asian security, development
7:58 PM | June 15, 2019
Rasheed advises Bilawal to launch movement against father, aunt
6:11 PM | June 15, 2019
Legendary Italian filmmaker Franco Zeffirelli dies at the age of 96
5:43 PM | June 15, 2019
Eqaul development across Punjab pivotal of budget: Hashim Jawan
5:36 PM | June 15, 2019
JF-17 Thunder warms up to steal 53rd Paris Air Show
4:19 PM | June 15, 2019
Coutinho brace fires Brazil to 3-0 win over Bolivia in Copa America opener
3:34 PM | June 15, 2019
Two families compromised dignity of women for corruption: Firdous
3:26 PM | June 15, 2019
PM Khan to chair CCI meeting on June 17
3:09 PM | June 15, 2019
Putin appreciates Pakistan's role for promoting regional peace: FM Qureshi
2:57 PM | June 15, 2019
Maryam Nawaz invites Bilawal Bhutto for meeting at Raiwind
2:43 PM | June 15, 2019
Ali Gul Pir, Shoaib Akhtar back on screens with foodpanda
2:33 PM | June 15, 2019
India may replace An-32 in critical missions after crash Near Chinese border: reports
2:19 PM | June 15, 2019
PTI's Sibtain Khan resigns from ministry following NAB arrest
1:44 PM | June 15, 2019
Omar Ayub asks K-Electric to improve system & facilitate consumers
1:42 PM | June 15, 2019
Only 28 cases pending before Supreme Judicial Council: SC
1:27 PM | June 15, 2019
Chinese-owned firm makes parts for next-gen F-35 jets amid Huawei row
12:18 PM | June 15, 2019
Both families continue protecting their corruption, says Dr Firdous Awan
11:34 AM | June 15, 2019
Situation worsened as power, water supplies disrupt in Karachi
GOVERNANCE
Share:
Share
Tweet
Google+
GOVERNANCE
Share
Tweet
Google+
Share:
RELATED NEWS
April 05, 2019
Steps being taken to promote e-governance
February 11, 2019
Bad governance creates many issues: Qureshi
February 02, 2019
Proposals for better governance
February 01, 2019
Proposals for better governance
Top Stories
2:57 PM | June 15, 2019
Maryam Nawaz invites Bilawal Bhutto for meeting at Raiwind
2:19 PM | June 15, 2019
PTI's Sibtain Khan resigns from ministry following NAB arrest
4:57 PM | June 14, 2019
Zardari advises PM to ‘step down, go home’
5:06 PM | June 14, 2019
NAB decides to formally launch investigation into LNG scandal
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus