LAHORE - The Punjab government is going to set up an industrial city in Faisalabad at a cost of Rs 23 billion.

It would be named Allama Iqbal Industrial City.

In addition to this, the government is going to revive the Quaid-i-Azam Apparel Park, Sheikhupura, during the new fiscal.

The finance minister said that industrial parks would also be set up in Muzaffargarh and Taunsa.