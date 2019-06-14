Share:

London -She will star as an LAPD detective in the hotly-anticipated television spin-off the Bad Boys franchise.

And Jessica Alba opted for a chic ensemble as she arrived at London’s Heathrow Airport to catch her flight home to Los Angeles on Friday after promoting her new show L.A’s Finest in the capital.

The actress, 38, rocked a pyjama-inspired look in a striped silk shirt and matching trousers as she strolled through the terminal.

The Sin City star toted an enviable Dior handbag and shielded her eyes with statement sunglasses.

The mother-of-three covered up with a long wool coat and finished the look with Converse trainers, while toting a black trilby.

Jessica went make-up free for the flight and wore her honey-coloured locks tousled as she toted her luggage.

The actress plays Nancy McKenna opposite Gabrielle Union’s character Sydney Burnett in new cop show L.A’s Finest.

Jessica has been busy promoting the show, the synopsis of which is described as: ‘Burnett, who last was seen in Miami taking down a drug cartel. She now has left her complicated past behind to become an LAPD detective...

