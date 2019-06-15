Share:

Pakistan’s Pride JF-17 Thunder is all set to steal the international airshow starting from June 17, at the Le Bourget Airport, Paris.

According to s press release issued here on Saturday, PAF JF-17 Thunder started its drills for the 53rd Paris Air Show from June 17 to 23 at the Le Bourget Airport, Paris.

It said that PAF demo team practiced series of aerobatic drills and is fully prepared to woo the spectators in the largest airshow of the world.

One PAF JF-17 aircraft would perform flying display on each day of the show, while the other would be put on static display showcasing its lethal and sophisticated weaponry.

It further said that the PAF contingent comprising three JF-17 Thunder aircraft along with the air and ground crew had arrived two days back to participate in this mega event.

The first four days of the show will be reserved for trade visitors, while the next three days will be open to the general public.