ISLAMABAD : Senior PPP leader Senator A Rehman Malik Friday urged National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser to issue production orders of former president Asif Ali Zardari by Monday otherwise his party will not let parliament work smoothly.

Talking to media outside the Parliament House, Malik expressed his grave concern and shock over the arrest of Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur by the NAB in the fake accounts case. He said issuance of production order was the constitutional right of every member of the Parliament and not issuing the same for Asif Zardari, who is MNA, was a clear discrimination and breach of privilege of the house. He said Zardari was a patient of diabetes, heart and other diseases and added that the government would be responsible if anything happened to him.

The PPP Senator said that it was not for the first time that PPP was being victimized but in every era PPP had been victimized, however, the party would not be weakened by such revengeful actions and biased court verdicts. He said that the PPP leadership and workers cannot be pressured and suppressed by the old tactics of filing false cases against them.

Malik said that earlier acquittal of Zardari in many fake cases by concerned courts had already proved that the leadership of PPP had always been targeted through fake and politically motivated cases. He said that government was threatening Zardari and PM Imran Khan must stop threatening the opposition.