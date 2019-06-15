Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz invited Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto for a meeting at Jati Umra, sources informed on Saturday.

According to PML-N sources, the party vice president extended the invitation during a telephonic conversation.

The meeting will take place on Sunday at 1:30 pm and will be attended by a few close aides from both political parties.

Sources said that the two leaders will discuss contemporary political situation following the 2019 budget announced by the government.

In May, the two political leaders met in an Iftar dinner in Islamabad, where leaders from other political parties were also present.