KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has announced to launch a movement against the federal government in Nawabshah on June 21.

The PPP workers will protest against the arrest of their party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and other opposition leaders, the Centre’s alleged intention to repeal the 18th Amendment and the federal budget 2019-20. The decision was made at a meeting of PPP Sindh chapter at the residence of the party’s provincial president Nisar Ahmed Khuhro.

The Nawabshah’s power show would be addres­sed by PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. While the party leadership would strengthen ties with people and rallies would be staged in all district headquarters to express anger against the government’s “anti-people policies”, said a statement issued by the party after the meeting.

“The meeting decided to organise a rally in Nawabshah on June 21 which will be attended by hundreds of thousands of people from all over Sindh,” it said.

“In the next phase of protests, rallies will be organised in district headquarters of the province to mobilise people for the movement against the ‘selected’ government and cruel policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan who is pursuing a policy of vendetta against opposition leaders instead of resol­ving peoples’ economic woes,” he said.