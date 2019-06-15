Share:

LAHORE : The Jamaat-i-Islami has expressed its dissatisfaction over the ongoing accountability process, saying the government is doing politics in the name of accountability otherwise people accused of loot and plunder would not been sitting around the prime minister. If a true accountability had been held, those sitting in assemblies would have been lying in jails, says JI amir Senator Sirajul Haq. He said that the PTI government had enslaved Pakistan’s future generations to IMF. He said that under IMF pressure, the elected finance minister was removed and an “IMF representative” was put in his place. The JI leader said the PTI’s budget was no different from the budgets presented by the past governments and the dream of change had been shattered. He said the people had seen the governments of the PML and the PPP when the rulers had built their places within the country and abroad but the plight of the common man had not changed.

He said general public remained deprived of basic facilities of health and education, and employment and were living below the poverty line. Sirajul Haq further said that the people of the country desired the system given by the Quran and the Sunnah but the ruling junta was not ready for that under the fear of the satanic powers. He said that the JI was striving for the Nizam e Muatafa. JI Secretary General Amirul Azeem said in a statement that Prime Minster Imran Khan had vowed to prefer suicide to going to the IMF for loans. However, he said the Prime Minister had not committed suicide but had forced the masses to do that. He said that the elite belonging to the PTI as well as the opposition had huge wealth in foreign banks. He said the JI wanted that accountability and audit should be held not only for the last ten years but the last twenty year including Pervez Musharraf era. The JI leader said that it was doubtful if the government would be able to complete its term. He said the failure of the government and its ill reputation during its first year was a record but it was still talking of a change.