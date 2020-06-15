Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Karachi Company police have arrested two persons involved in street crime and recovered the snatched mobile phones and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Sunday.

The two accused were involved in snatching mobile phones and other valuables at gun point from the citizens.

The gangsters have been identified as YasuMasih and Khazal while the police recovered four snatched mobile phones and weapons from their possession. During the preliminary investigation, it transpired that the criminals have police record and also remained in jail in connection with different criminals cases. Cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad police has busted a gang of bike-lifters and recovered five motorcycles from two gangsters worth hundreds of thousands of rupees from them. The gangsters have been identified as Gulzar Ahmed and Atif alias Kona while the police recovered five stolen motorbikes from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, they have confessed to have lifted these motorcycles from various areas of Khanna and Shehzad Town police stations and later sold them in Sargodha. Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.