Non-essential stores in the United Kingdom are set to open their doors to citizens on Monday after almost three months of coronavirus-induced lockdown, with social distancing measures ensured.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged Brits to spend money in the stores that will be reopening as he did a little window-shopping at Westfield Stratford shopping centre in East London.

"Shops across England have been working hard to make their stores COVID-secure and ready to reopen from Monday, when they will lift their shutters, switch on the lights, and open their doors again", the PM told the Sun newspaper.

"We can all do our bit to help breathe life back into our high streets and I applaud The Sun's Bounce Back Britain campaign for encouraging people to do just that."

The newspaper launched the "Britain Bounce Back" campaign on Saturday, urging Brits to go out shopping to help restore the economy while providing citizens with shopping advice and money-saving offers.

Johnson added he's "very optimistic about the opening up that's going to happen", apparently hoping for the economy to rapidly bounce back after the COVID-19 lockdown.

Stores will be required to comply with a social distancing rule of 2 meters (6 feet), provide their staff and customers with personal protective tools and use cashless payments where possible.