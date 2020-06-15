Share:

PESHAWAR - Police have arrested four alleged terrorists linked to a banned militant outfit, officials said on Sunday.

Last week, the Peshawar police had arrested an­other eight members of three banned outfits, i.e. Ja­maatul Ahrar, Daesh and Lashkar-e-Islam. Officials said operations against the groups involved in ter­rorist activities in Peshawar and other districts have been accelerated in the last few days.

With fresh arrests, a total of 12 members of the groups have been arrested in eight days.

The arrested terrorists were involved in attacks on the police as well targeting the houses of civilians with bombs and demanding extortion. Those arrest­ed on Sunday were identified as Aqal Baz, Shoaib, Zu­bair and Atif.

According to Capital City Police Officer Mohammad Ali Gandapur, the terrorists were planning attacks in Peshawar when they were captured following a tip-off from the intelligence agencies.

He added the group was involved in attacks on Karkhano Police posts twice on January 14 and Feb­ruary 23. Besides, he added, they had attacked the houses of locals in Matani and Bhanamari localities in the city after demanding extortion.

The official said that several grenades and oth­er ammunitions were also recovered from the ar­restees.