PESHAWAR - Amun Taraqqi Party (ATP) Faiq Shah has urged the Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa government to allocate a large chunk of its provincial budget of the year 2020-21 for improvement of health sector.

Talking to media af­ter attending a meeting of review committees at the party’s central of­fice here on Sunday, Faiq Shah said emergency should be declared in the health, education and ag­riculture sectors.

He claimed that Bal­uchistan, Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir are facing mul­tiple issues like increas­ing deprivation, poverty, joblessness and health.

The ATP chief urged the masses to raise their voice for legitimate rights with a caution that if they won’t do so, an­other health crisis after the coronavirus will con­front them.

He stressed the need for industrialization in the province to gener­ate further employment opportunities as well as enhance investment and the country’s exports.