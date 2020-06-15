PESHAWAR - Amun Taraqqi Party (ATP) Faiq Shah has urged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to allocate a large chunk of its provincial budget of the year 2020-21 for improvement of health sector.
Talking to media after attending a meeting of review committees at the party’s central office here on Sunday, Faiq Shah said emergency should be declared in the health, education and agriculture sectors.
He claimed that Baluchistan, Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir are facing multiple issues like increasing deprivation, poverty, joblessness and health.
The ATP chief urged the masses to raise their voice for legitimate rights with a caution that if they won’t do so, another health crisis after the coronavirus will confront them.
He stressed the need for industrialization in the province to generate further employment opportunities as well as enhance investment and the country’s exports.