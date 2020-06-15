Share:

A magnitude-5.6 earthquake jolted Turkey's eastern province of Bingol on Monday, according to the nation's disaster agency.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the quake struck off the Karliova district at 9.51 a.m. local time (0651 GMT).

This is the second earthquake to hit the area within 24 hours after at least one person was killed and 18 others injured on Sunday amid 5.7-magnitude tremors in the same district.

Bingol is surrounded by mountains and numerous glacial lakes and has recently become a popular tourist destination.