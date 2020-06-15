Share:

Lahore - Ambassador of Palestine Mr Ahmed Rabie has expressed his profound grief over the death of Group Captain (R) Saiful Azam.

In his message the envoy said, “It is with great sadness that I learned of the passing of legendary Eagle of the Sky- Group Captain (R) Saiful Azam (1941 - 14 June 2020).” “On behalf of all Palestinians, I send our deepest condolences to his family in Pakistan and in Bangladesh.”

“Our hero Saiful Azam, who exits this realm doesn’t truly leave!,” he further said.

“In our memories, in our minds, he still exists. He was an outstanding hero and he was a true patriot in every respect.”

Saiful Azam served as a fighter pilot with the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) from 1960- 1971 and with Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) 1971- 1979. He has flown for four air forces (Pakistan, Jordan, Iraq and Bangladesh). As of 2012, he held the record for shooting down more Zionists Israeli’s aircraft than any other, total 4 aircrafts.

At 2001 US government rewarded him as ‘Living Eagle’.

He was awarded with highest military awards, like Sitara-e-Jurat from Pakistan and others.

He shot 4 Israeli fighters in Arab-Isreal 1967 war from Jordan and Iraq on hunters he was 30 GDP.

He shot 1x Indian gnat aircraft in 1965 war. Declared an ACE for shooting 5 aircraft (2x vautour, 1x mystere and 1x mirage of Israel Air Force and 1xgnat of Indian Air Force.

He was recipient of topgun trophy.