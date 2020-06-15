Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s Goodwill Ambassador Vanessa O’Brien took Pakistan’s flag to the deepest point in the ocean named Challenger Deep, at 10,923 meters.

The point in the ocean is so deep that if the Everest is put in the Challenger Deep, it will still be 2 km under the water.

During this descent, Vanessa O’Brien became the first woman to reach Earth’s highest and lowest points, a Guinness World Record, and one in which she shares with Victor Vescovo, the pilot of the submersible with whom she completed this dive with.

The purpose of the dive was to map the eastern seabed of Challenger Deep, collect water and rock samples, and to further scientific research as only 80% of the world’s ocean floors have been mapped and studied, leaving enormous untapped potential for information.

Vanessa’s friend, Durdana Ansari, OBE Hon Cdr Royal Navy, presented her with the Pakistan flag given by Pakistan High Commissioner to UK Nafees Zakaria at the Pakistan High Commission in London, says a message received here yesterday.

Durdana joined Vanessa on this historic journey to the Pacific Ocean and witnessed the event.

Vanessa became a goodwill ambassador for Pakistan after her three-year summit bid for K2 in 2017. Since that time Vanessa has promoted a positive image of Pakistan by promoting tourism and direct foreign investment, working closely with public and private organizations to facilitate programs within Pakistan, and remaining active within the Pakistani community.

In a joint statement, Durdana said, “I feel absolutely honoured to be part of this expedition, and incredibly proud to bear witness to this historic event. I hope the flag’s journey to this amazing place brings good luck for Pakistan.”

Vanessa said, “It is an honour to carry the Pakistani flag on this journey. Oceans are cleansing, churning, constantly renewing, and incredibly strong. Just like Pakistan. Pakistan Zindabad.”