ISLAMABAD - Another Pakistan Muslim League-NAwaz sitting member of the Punjab Assembly Raza Nasrullah Ghumman Wednesday announced to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in a meeting with party chairman Imran Khan.

A statement issued by PTI said that PML-N stalwart and MPA Raza Nasrullah Ghumman has joined PTI with his hundreds of fellows. The decision was announced after the PML-N MPA from PP-62, Faisalabad, met PTI Chairman Imran Khan in Bani Gala. Ghumman announced his unconditional support to PTI. The MPA said that Imran Khan and his party had been struggling for the supremacy of constitution. He termed Imran Khan's 126 days long sit-in as a golden chapter in Pakistan's political history. “People in Punjab are eagerly waiting for Imran Khan”, the statement said quoting the lawmaker.

Speaking on the occasion, Imran Khan said that Pakistan was facing serious challenges. Furthermore, he affirmed that PTI would not let these challenges grow on Pakistan and would make every possible efforts to put Pakistan back on the heights of prosperity. He welcomed Nasrullah Ghumman and his friends in the party, saying that people in Punjab were looking forward to change and election campaign would be started after the ongoing membership drive across the country.