RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Headquarters Bahawalpur Corps on Wednesday, said a statement issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The COAS was given a detailed briefing by the commander Bahawalpur Corps on operational preparedness of the formation. The army chief appreciated the Corps for keeping themselves well prepared for response against any threat on eastern border as per assigned tasks. “Our commitments in sub conventional combat has not lowered our attention for response to conventional threat rather it has enhanced our confidence and made us battle hardened,” he added.