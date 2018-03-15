LAHORE - Haris Qasim clinched the Under-19 title in the All-Pakistan National Junior Squash Championship after beating Oan Abbas 11/3, 11/9, 11/6 in the final here at PSA Complex Wednesday.

In all-Punjab final, Haris seemed in hurry in wrapping up the one-sided match spending just 22 minutes in the court. Haris thrilled the audience with his agility and vast reach in far corners of the court, especially close to the tin by picking up some low balls. Oan tried to engage Haris in rallies but the winner cut down all such efforts with aggressive shooting with mid court play.

Farhan Hashmi of SNGPL won the Under-17 title by routing Saqib Iqbal of KP 11/9, 11/3, 11/7. Farhan labored for 31 minutes to sniff a weaker challenge of Saqib, who fell short of expectations in the ultimate showdown. Farhan was ahead in all departments of the game underling his squash talent with anticipation and commitment. He displayed superb back and fore hand shots to leave his opponent helpless on occasion.

Saqib adopted a defensive approach which let him down in the match and he was never on right path in the match to prove himself a visible threat to his rival. “It was a one-sided final but I enjoyed playing it and the win has made me happy,” said Farhan after the match. He said his strategy to keep Saqib under pressure right from the beginning was the key factor of his victory.