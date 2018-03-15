ISLAMABAD - Two more ministers have been inducted into the federal cabinet on Wednesday. President Mamnoon Hussain administered oath to Senators Hafiz Abdul Kareem and Kamran Michael as federal ministers at a simple but impressive ceremony held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Federal Minister for SAFRON Lt. Gen.(Retd) Abdul Qadir Baloch, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, Parliamentarians and Senior Government officials also attended the oath-taking ceremony.

The President congratulated both senators on assuming the office of federal ministers and hoped that they would discharge their responsibilities in an efficient manner.

Meanwhile, Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani called on President Mamnoon Hussain at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad on Wednesday.

While congratulating Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on his election as Chairman Senate, the President underlined that Parliament is true representative of the people and strengthening of democracy the country is hidden in its strength. The President emphasised that chairman Senate has a very important role in ensuring supremacy of the Parliament.

He hoped that parliamentarians will legislate for the welfare of masses so that trust of the people on Parliament could be further enhanced.

On the occasion, Chairmen Senate said that he would discharge his official responsibilities in a proficient manner.