ISLAMABAD : Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed has directed to eliminate Faisalabad Toll Plaza from March 24th, 2019, for the convenience of people.

Murad Saeed passed these directions while presiding over a high-level meeting held at Ministry of Communications here on Thursday, said a Press release.

The meeting was participated by Secretary Communications Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, Chairman National Highway Authority Jawwad Rafique Malik, Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police Allah Dino Khawaja, representative of the Frontier Works Organisation and senior officers from Ministry of Communications.

Murad Saeed said that a coordinated road network played vital role in socio economic uplift and that the Ministry of Communications and National Highway Authority were completing ongoing motorways and highways schemes through available resources. He said that Lahore-Abdul Hakeem Motorway (M-3) was near to completion and would be opened to traffic on March 30, which would be a model Motorway.

Intelligent Transport System was installed due to which it may be termed a model motorway, he added.

He said that concrete steps were being taken to modernise the motorways and highways network and installation of intelligent transport system was a practical advancement to this effect.

He further said that latest digital system was employed at M-3 which included handling emergencies, controlling traffic accidents, lane marking, placement of LED screens, electronic toll collection, weigh station system and installation of Optic Fiber Cable as well as ensuring maximum civic and travelling facilities ensured at service areas.

High speed vehicles would be monitored through cameras.

Such digital system shall also be installed along other motorways gradually, the minister said.