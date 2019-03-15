Share:

Doctors in Turbat city are very irresponsible. They get handsome salaries, yet they are not loyal to their profession. Though the doctors are locals of Turbat city, they are failing to treat the poor and needy patients in a proper way, and instead they are playing with the lives of humble people.

Recently, an extremely poor woman who was suffering from asthma was rushed into hospital by her grandson for treatment, but doctors did not treat her on time because she was poor and did not have enough money to pay them. The poor, old woman died due to high blood pressure.

It is very shameful that doctors, who are considered messiahs, have turned into butchers. Money is of greater value to them than humanity. I request the Health Department authorities of Balochistan to please look into this matter and take prompt action.

MAHINA SAGHEER,

Turbat, February 28.